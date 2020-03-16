Hollister closes city offices to the public

Order is effective immediately.

Information provided by city of Hollister.

On March 16, the city of Hollister issued an order effective immediately that city offices will be closed to the public until further notice.

For more information or to schedule any necessary meetings, the city asks that you call the following numbers:

General Inquiries: (831) 636-4300. Option 4

City Manager: (831) 636-4300. Option 4

City Clerk: (831) 636-4300. Option 5

Finance/Utility Billing: (831) 636-4300. Option 5

Police Nonemergency: (831) 636-4330