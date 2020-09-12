Hollister Community Outreach offers free food boxes on Sept. 12

Distribution begins at 2 p.m. at Worth Saving thrift store.

Linda Lampe, owner of outreach center My Father’s House and pastor with Hollister Community Outreach, prepares food for Hollister homeless. File photo by John Chadwell.

On Sept.12, Hollister Community Outreach will distribute food to San Benito County residents in need. Distribution will begin at 2 p.m. at 101 Fifth Street in Hollister, outside the Worth Saving Mercantile and Thrift Store.

The boxes contain produce, and some will have cheese and milk, according to owner Linda Lampe. She asks that people who come wear a mask and stand six or more feet apart when in line to receive food boxes.

San Jose-based Martha’s Kitchen offered a shipment of food to Mrs. Lampe on Sept. 8, and she made the decision to accept it for the food distribution event.

Lampe and her organization Hollister Community Outreach work regularly with other organizations such as the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), United Farm Workers (UFW), and the Salvation Army to distribute food to low-income households and homeless people in- and outside San Benito County. Hollister Community Outreach is the parent organization of My Father’s House and the Worth Saving thrift store.

Any leftover food boxes will be sent to Dos Palos. For questions, call Lampe at (831)-801-7775.