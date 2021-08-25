Hollister council approves $625K bid for road rehabilitation

Gilroy-based McKim Corporation will make pavement upgrades to portions of five Hollister roads.

The section of McCarthy Street between Alvarado Street and Chappell Road is one of the six streets to be repaired. Photo by John Chadwell.

All the roads scheduled for repairs under the $625k contract are in the same neighborhood near McCarthy Street Park. Google Earth photo.

The Hollister City Council voted unanimously to award a contract to Gilroy-based McKim Corporation for the Road Rehabilitation Program’s 2020-21 project.

Six bids were submitted to the city. The highest five bids ranged from $651,600 to $767,900, according to city documents. McKim Corporation submitted the lowest bid, amounting to $625,282.83. City Manager Brett Miller is authorized to execute contract change orders not to exceed $93,000 for the timely completion of this project, with a maximum cost for the project of $718,300.

The city and McKim entered into a contract on Aug. 18 to provide pavement rehabilitation work along six residential roadway segments:

Chappell Road, south of McCarthy to north of Alvarado Street

McCarthy Street, east of Alvarado Street to west of Chappell Road

McCarthy Street, east of Chappell Road to west of Recht Street

Casten Court, east of Chappell Road

Alvarado Street, west of Chappell Road to east of Recht Street

Recht Street, south of McCarthy Street to north of Alvarado Street

According to the city’s bid document, the work includes surface treatments such as slurry seals, curb removals, hot mix asphalt and thermoplastic striping. What it does not include are any proactive repairs or replacements of water pipes that may run beneath those streets.

Interim pubic works director Henry Gonzalez told BenitoLink in May there are 124.9 miles of roads in the city with water pipes below many of them. There is no current assessment of the overall condition of any of the pipes that consist of 110 miles for sewage and 67 miles for

There was no commencement date in the contract; only the statement “Contractor shall commence the Work on the date specified in the City’s Notice to Proceed.”

Miller told BenitoLink the city was coordinating with McKim to determine when work would begin. Once work commences, it is supposed to be completed within 60 calendar days.

