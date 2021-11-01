Hollister council candidates raise nearly $20,000 for Nov. 2 election

Committees report expenditures totaling $4,214 in mailers.

If it was only about raising funds, Hollister City Council District 3 candidate Dolores Morales would be the clear favorite in the Nov. 2 election, having raised $14,000 more than the next highest candidate, Lauretta Avina. The other three candidates either reported no contributions or did not submit a contribution report.

Morales reported an additional $9,385 between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, totaling $19,138. She submitted her contributions report eight days late, which incurs a $10 per day penalty.

As was the case for the first reporting period, unions and out-of-towners continued to back Morales. The nine unions listed below contributed $250 to her campaign, totaling $2,250.

IUPAT Political Action Together Legislative Education Committee (Maryland)

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union No. 617 Political Action Committee (San Mateo)

Country Employee Management Association (San Jose)

San Mateo Building Trades Joint Council PAC#870669 (Foster City)

San Francisco Building & Construction Trades PAC (San Francisco)

IBEW Local 234 PAC FPPC#1316529 (Castroville)

Therma (San Jose)

Peace Officers Union PAC AFSCME-LOCAL 1587 (San Jose)

Building Trades Council Santa Rosa PAC#900667 (Santa Rosa)

Other contributors include Assemblymember Alex Lee ($250), former Hollister City Council woman Carol Lenoir ($50), former San Benito County supervisor Jim Gillio ($250), San Jose City Councilmember Sergio Jimenez ($200), Santa Clara County County Office of Education Superintendent Mary Ann Dewan ($250) and California Senate staff member Tara Sreekrishnan ($150).

The San Benito County Democratic Central Committee also reported expenditures totaling $2,702 in support of Morales for postcards and postage. The committee also reported these contributions in September totalling $4,375:

$500 from Cement Masons Local 400 Political Action Committee (Sacramento)

$125 from Political Action League for Monterey-Santa Cruz Building & Construction Trades Council (Castroville)

$500 from Operating Engineers Local Union No. 3 District 90 PAC (Alameda)

$500 from County Employee Management Association (San Jose)

$2,500 from Northern California Carpenters Regional Council Small Contributor Committee (Oakland)

Other expenditures and contributions in support of Morales according to election documents.

Million More Voters Sponsored by the California Labor Federation, AFL-CIO, reported a $1,512 expenditure for mailers. It also reported a contribution from EARN International Union of Operating Engineers (Washington) of $17,515 and an expenditure of the same amount for staff time. It also reported a contribution of $1,000 from Anzar Hills Democratic Club (Aromas) and $1,000 from Santa Clara & San Benito Counties Building & Construction Trades Council PAC (San Jose).

EARN International Union of Operating Engineers (Washington) reported a contribution of $17,515 from Million More Voters Sponsored by the California Labor Federation AFL-CIO. No expenditures were reported.

After reporting no contributions in the first reporting period, Avina raised $4,742.81 in monetary and nonmonetary contributions from local individuals, and one $30 contribution outside of Hollister. Major contributors include John Avina and Juan Guevara with $250 each. She also raised $100 from four other individuals.

Avina submitted her report four days after the Oct. 21 deadline.

Quintero reported $0 in contributions. McPhail and Rojas did not submit a contribution report.

Candidates who raise less than $2,000 are not required to report their campaign contributions. Following the election, the next campaign contribution report deadline is Jan. 31, 2022.

