Lea este articulo en español aquí.

The Hollister City Council will review an agreement between the city and Sunnyslope County Water District for subdivisions and Gavilan College on Nov. 6.

If the council approves the Wastewater Treatment Services Agreement, Sunnyslope County Water District will provide wastewater services to Gavilan College, Cielo Vista, Fairview Corners and Lands of Lee.

The agreement contains several terms:

Sewer service will be limited to those parties listed in the agreement.

The district will pay the city 100% of the portion of the sewer rate and 70% of the collection portion. The district will keep 30% of the collection portion for maintenance.

The city will need to obtain written approval from the Local Agency Formation Commission, the body that oversees changes within city or district boundaries.

Flow is estimated at 145,000 gallons pers day at full buildout.

At full buildout, the city will collect about $2.2 million in wastewater treatment and collection impact fees, as well as monthly treatment and collection charges, a staff report said.

The council received a presentation from the water district Oct. 3 and a staff presentation Aug. 7.

On Aug. 7, the council approved extending wastewater services to Gavilan College, Cielo Vista, Fairview Corners and Lands of Lee.

The council will meet Nov. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 375 Fifth Street, Hollister.

We need your help. Support local, nonprofit news! BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s public service, nonprofit news.