Hollister Councilman Richman suffers two adverse health incidents

He said he will provide regular updates as soon as additional information is available.

Information provided by the city of Hollister.

Hollister Councilman Marty Richman suffered two adverse health incidents over the weekend, according to a March 6 press release.

The release said that while Richman’s thinking is clear and he can communicate, mobility is an issue; he is working with his general practitioner and specialist to restore his mobility.

Richman told BenitoLink that he is scheduled to see a cardiologist on March 11 and will also see another physician concerning his kidneys.

He said he will provide regular updates as soon as additional information is available.