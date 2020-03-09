Hollister Councilman Richman suffers two adverse health incidents

Information provided by the city of Hollister.
Hollister Councilman Marty Richman suffered two adverse health incidents over the weekend, according to a March 6 press release.
The release said that while Richman’s thinking is clear and he can communicate, mobility is an issue; he is working with his general practitioner and specialist to restore his mobility.
Richman told BenitoLink that he is scheduled to see a cardiologist on March 11 and will also see another physician concerning his kidneys.
He said he will provide regular updates as soon as additional information is available.