Though community members arrived at the Sept. 18 meeting with signs proclaiming support for Councilmember Rolan Resendiz, the Hollister City Council voted 4-0 to remove him from his committee assignments. Resendiz abstained from voting.

The council will consider censuring him a second time at its Oct. 2 meeting.

Resendiz will no longer hold his seats on the following committees:

Intergovernmental Committee

San Benito County Water Resource Association

San Benito County Integrated Waste Management Local Solid Waste Task Force

Oversight Committee for the former Hollister Redevelopment Agency

Animal Control Council Ad Hoc Committee

Hollister Mayor Mia Casey, who added the item to the agenda, said Resendiz does not follow parliamentary procedure and interrupts her when she has the authority to run the meeting, violating the city’s code of ethics and conduct. Casey cited the Aug. 7 meeting where chaos broke out after the council granted wastewater services to three projects.

“He not only violated the code personally, but incited members of the audience to chant and disrupt our meeting,” Casey said.

Casey said Resendiz’s behavior shows a disregard of council policy, including disrespect for process; failing to honor the role of the chair, the mayor, and maintaining order; practicing civility and decorum in discussion and failing to avoid personal comments that would offend council members.

Resendiz was censured in January 2020 and received a written reprimand for violating the code of ethics and conduct in May.

Before the vote, Resendiz said he believed in truth and transparency.

He alleged that some on the council took money from developers and pointed to the city’s sphere of influence boundary expansion as proof.

“The rules of this censure and of this council are being used to target me to silence me and to remove me from committees because I keep bringing up these truths.”

Following repeated claims by Resendiz that Casey and Councilmember Dolores Morales were funded by developers, BenitoLink in May 2023 compiled all their campaign contributions and found members of the Anderson Family of Anderson Homes and Lee family of the proposed Lands of Lee subdivision adjacent to Fairview corners donated to Casey’s and Morales’ campaigns. At the time of that report, Casey had returned those contributions, which are limited by city ordinance to $250 per individual or organization per year.

About a dozen residents spoke against taking disciplinary action toward Resendiz.

“I think he’s being unfairly punished for representing the interests of the West Side,” Aromas resident Mary Hsia-Coron said.

Bella Rosales said disciplining Resendiz would obstruct his First Amendment rights.

“I’m really disappointed that our time and our tax dollars have been wasted to impede on Rolan’s right to free speech,” she said.

A resident holds up a sign reading “Recall Mia & Dolores” at the Sept. 18 council meeting. Photo by Monserrat Solis. Retired teacher Peter Munoz-Cowan holds a sign in support of Councilmember Rolan Resendiz outside of City Hall before the Sept. 18 council meeting. Photo by Monserrat Solis. Attendees of Monday night’s City Council meeting brought signs in support of Councilmember Rolan Resendiz. Photo by Monserrat Solis.

Three people spoke in favor of disciplinary action.

Bob Tiffany, a former county supervisor and Ridgemark resident, said Resendiz is behind policy disagreements, untruthful and misleading statements and personal attacks within the council.

“Councilmember Resendiz’s behavior at the meetings has been anything but professional and respectful,” Tiffany said. “Feeling passionately about your point of view and your district does not give anyone the right to be disruptive and rude.”

Ted Davis said Resendiz needs to learn to communicate without being disrespectful.

“I think you’ll be much more effective in representing your community if you treat people with kindness and respect,” Davis said.

Near the end of the meeting and after several items were discussed, Casey requested that he and Councilmember Tim Burns swap chairs, moving Resendiz to the end of the table.

“I feel like I’m being put on an island,” Resendiz said.

The council approved the switch on a 4-1 vote, with Resendiz opposed.

After Resendiz asked why, Casey said she wanted the members moved because she didn’t want yelling or finger pointing in her face while she tried to manage meetings.

“I don’t need a finger in my face when I’m trying to speak,” Casey said.

