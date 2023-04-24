Hollister Downtown cleans up

The annual event had 85 attendees picking up trash and pulling weeds.

The Hollister Downtown Association held its Spring Clean-Up April 22 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event included 85 volunteers picking up trash and pulling weeds throughout downtown.

Office administrator Jennifer Dias said many groups that participate in the clean-up come back every year. HDA also handed out T-shirts for volunteers.

“We hope people take pride in their community and lead by example by being careful with their trash,” HDA Executive Director Omar Rosa said.

He added that he hopes people had a great time and that he learned something new about taking care of the planet.

“We hope we can do it again next year,” HDA events manager Teri Escamilla said. “We thank everyone that came out and helped make downtown look fantastic!”