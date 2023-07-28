This article was written by BenitoLink intern Michael Koteles

The Hollister Exchange Club held an awards event to distribute $24,075 in grants and scholarships to local recipients. The event took place at the Community Foundation Epicenter on July 8. Committed to making a positive impact in Hollister and surrounding areas, Bret Raymond, club treasurer, said that it is dedicated to fostering youth development, supporting charitable initiatives, and strengthening community bonds.

Bret Raymond Hollister Exchange Club treasurer. Photo by Michael Koteles.

“For the Exchange Club, giving to the youth of the community is really what it’s all about,” said club member Lindsey Swantom. “We’re happy to go out and do the hard work so that we can have the good feeling of making sure kiddos have college scholarships or the various charities that are associated with the youth around town are taken care of. We do our best to keep all of our donations, all our philanthropic endeavors locally here in San Benito County and it’s really neat to have a gathering like this where we get to see the faces of those that we help.”

Photo by Michael Koteles.

The 16 grant recipients were Animation Dance Community, Bulldog Boxing, Boy Scout Troop 436, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Community Foundation for San Benito County, Community Foundation for ASBFund/Alysa Taormina, Emmaus House, Hollister Recreation, Hollister High tennis team, San Benito Stage Company, San Benito Youth Robotics, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Small Steps, Youth Alliance, Youth Recovery Connections and YMCA of Hollister. Eight recipients were awarded $2,000 and the other eight received between $500 and $1,200.

The $1,000 scholarship recipients were

Grace Baldwin

Emmia Rivera

Kayla Salazar

Autumn Salinas

Isabela Fernandez

Youth of the Year Scholarship

Laci Lemos was awarded the $2,000 Youth of the Year Scholarship in recognition of her achievements, leadership qualities, and contributions to the community.

On the left, Laci Lemos recipient of the $2,000 Youth of the Year Scholarship. On the right, Exchange Club secretary David Ortiz.

In addition to the grants and scholarships, the Hollister Exchange Club provided $775 to Eagle Scout projects and $400 to a Costa Rica youth group visiting Hollister through a cultural exchange program.

Exchange Club Secretary David Ortiz said the funds help programs that focus on helping the youth who may otherwise not get any support.

“It’s an accomplishment,” he said. “The people deserve it; the kids deserve it because sometimes they don’t have anything.”

Grace Baldwin, recipient of a $1,000 scholarship. Photo by Michael.

“This scholarship definitely came as a shocker,” scholarship recipient Grace Baldwin said. “I plan to use this to go towards school, obviously, so like meal plans and stuff like that because they can be pretty pricey, especially for out-of-state people.”

Baldwin said she’ll be attending Oklahoma State University to major in history.

Ortiz said the scholarships are awarded by factoring in grade point average and how applicants have contributed to the community.

“We also have an essay that is in conjunction with the national organization and [we look at] how they promote themselves during that essay,” he said.

Bulldog Boxing owner Zeke Lopez, whose organization received a $2,000 grant, said his goal is to guide youth on a path of education, personal growth and helping them pursue their passions.

Owner Zeke Lopez and Efren Gamino. Organization Bulldog Boxing. Photo by Michael Koteles.

“We want to provide a safe and engaging environment where they can participate in something they truly enjoy, such as boxing,” Lopez said. “Through our travels and participation in various boxing shows, we strive to keep them busy and focused, ultimately helping them stay on the right track.”

