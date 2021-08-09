Hollister extends nomination process for vacant City Council seat

The District 3 election will take place on Nov. 2 Special Municipal Election.

Honor Spencer submitted her letter of resignation April 1 and April 19 was her last council meeting. File photo by John Chadwell.

Hollister announced it extended the deadline to Aug. 11 to submit an application for the vacant District 3 seat of the City Council. The District 3 election will take place on Nov. 2 Special Municipal Election. The term ends December 2022.

District 3 was left vacant on April 19 after Councilmember Honor Spencer resigned and moved out of the state.

According to the press release, the process of nomination opened July 12. The paperwork is available in person in the office of the city clerk at 375 Fifth Street. Appointments are available by calling City Clerk Christine Black at (831) 636-4300 EXT. 1017 or Deputy City Clerk Nova Romero at EXT. 1016.

It goes on to state that if only one person is nominated for an elective office, or if no one is nominated, appointment to the elective office may be made as prescribed by California Elections Code Section § 10229.

The voting location at 440 Fifth Street, Room 206, Hollister, California will be open Oct. 30 – Nov. 1, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Nov. 2, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.