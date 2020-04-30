Hollister Farmers’ Market cancelled for 2020

City not approving events due to shelter-in-place order and social distancing.

Opening day of the Farmers' Market in downtown Hollister on May 1, 2019. Photo by Becky Bonner.

Information provided by the Hollister Downtown Association.

Hollister Downtown Association’s certified Farmers’ Market, held between Fifth and Seventh Streets each Wednesday from May through September, has been cancelled. The city of Hollister is not approving events due to the county’s shelter-in-place order and the practice of social distancing, according to an April 30 release. Crowds of up to 5,000 people stream into downtown for the weekly market.

In the past, the market has featured over 90 vendors from San Benito County and beyond selling handcrafted items, fresh produce, flowers, organic and gluten-free selections, specialty baked goods, local olive oils and honey, sausages, seafood, BBQ and more. Several downtown businesses participated with a booth or special Market Day offers.

In the release, the Hollister Downtown Association said it is disappointed it will not be able to provide the Farmers’ Market, but will have a head start planning for 2021.

For more information, contact Corey Shaffer at HDA at (831) 636-8406 or by email at development@downtownhollister.org.