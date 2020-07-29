Hollister FFA success at Salinas Valley Fair

One goat and two sheep exhibitors participate in the virtual shows.

This article was written by Hollister FFA 2020-21 Chapter Reporter Abby Bianchi and submitted by FFA advisor Chelsi Faria.

This year, the Salinas Valley Fair was different from a typical county fair. We didn’t get to walk into those big, red barns and exhibit our projects that we had spent countless hours on, but we were still able to have an online show and auction thanks to the hard work of everyone involved. Hollister FFA had three members participate in the online show and nine members participated in the online auction.

This year’s online show consisted of creating a minute long video that showed all angles of the animal. Hollister FFA had one goat and two sheep exhibitors participate in the virtual show. Cole Bedolla showed his market goat and was this year’s Reserve FFA Champion Market Goat! Our two sheep exhibitors were Kohen Nelson, who was third in his class, and Abby Bianchi, who had the Reserve FFA Champion Market Lamb!

The live, virtual online auction occurred on June 20. Hollister FFA had a total of nine members who chose to participate. Cole Bedolla and Gabby Baldwin sold their market goat projects, Kohen Nelson and Abby Bianchi sold their market lamb projects, and Kylie Grabau, Anthony Pieracci, Justin Pieracci, Carson Robinson, and Colby Robinson sold their market hog projects.

Congratulations to everyone who chose to participate in the virtual show and online auction! Hollister FFA is very proud of your hard work and accomplishments.