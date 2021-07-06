Hollister Fire Department put out over 24 fires during holiday weekend

Illegal fireworks accounted for over 30 grass and trash can fires throughout the city.

Illegal fireworks caused more than 24 grass fires the Fourth of July weekend, according to acting Fire Chief Carlos Bedolla, including at least 12 on the Fourth itself. There were also more than 10 trash can fires, which he said were caused by careless disposal of hot fireworks.

“We staffed up with an additional two engines and a water tender, so we were able to have sufficient equipment and additional 10 personnel a day,” Bedolla said. “Whenever an incident happened we were able to hit it pretty quick. We had two to three chiefs on each day along with the staffed-up fire engines. We were ready.”

Bedolla said during the two days he lost track of just how many fires were reported, and told BenitoLink on July 5 that the number was most likely higher than 24. He said because of the swiftness of the firefighters’ response, very little acreage burned and there were no injuries.

“Fortunately, we were able to get to them quickly before they extended too far, and I believe the weather helped out because it wasn’t too hot,” he said. “Also, with the non-rally going there were numerous motorcyclists down. We were able to answer all the calls with no delay.”

The first vegetation fire on July 4 was reported at 8:27 p.m. at 7033 Fairview Road, followed by four more vegetation and garbage fires before 10 p.m. Bedolla said illegal fireworks caused every grass fire and improperly disposed fireworks started the trash fires. On July 5, from 12:18 a.m. to 1:04 p.m. there were 14 medical emergencies, all of which the fire department sent out units in response, along with EMTs.

Bedolla said the fire department had to stay available to answer calls, so the Hollister Police Department confiscated illegal fireworks. Police Chief Carlos Reynoso told BenitoLink the department had a drone deployed over the city. He said there would be a statement on July 6.

“We did illegal firework patrols, but it was hard to catch them,” Bedolla said. “Most were waiting until the fourth so they wouldn’t get caught. I’m sure the fines deterred some, but the Fourth of July it was on. And we only have so many people.”