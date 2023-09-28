Photo by Adam Bell.
Photo by Adam Bell.

Logan Albertoni. Photo by Adam Bell.

The Hollister football team lost to Everett Alvarez High School 26-23 on Sept. 22 in the Fourth game of the season. The Balers’ record is now 1-3

The Balers’ next home game is on Sept. 29 vs Palma at 7:30 p.m.

2023 Hollister High school home Schedule

Oct. 27 vs Aptos @ 7:30 p.m.

Dominic Chaidez. Photo by Adam Bell
Football players at Andy Hardin Stadium. Photo by Adam Bell
Trenton Pierleoni. Photo by Adam Bell
Harold Lusk. Photo by Adam Bell
Football Players at Andy Hardin Stadium. Photo by Adam Bell
Virgil Cruz Olaguibel. Photo by Adam Bell
Football players at Andy Hardin Stadium. Photo by Adam Bell

