The Hollister football team lost to Wilcox High School 19-9 Aug. 31 in the second game of the season. The Balers’ record is now 1-1.

The next game is scheduled for Sept. 8 against Valley Christian in San Jose.

The Balers’ next home game is on Sept. 22 vs Alvarez at 7:30 p.m.

2023 Hollister High School home schedule

Sept. 29 Palma @ 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27 vs Aptos @ 7:30 p.m.

Hollister High vs. Wilcox High. Photo by Adam Bell.

Hollister High vs. Wilcox High. Photo by Adam Bell.

