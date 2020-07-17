Hollister Heroes 5K virtual run planned for July 25

This article was contributed by the Hollister Recreation Department.

The City of Hollister Recreation Department is hosting its third annual 5K run virtually on Saturday, July 25. This is a non-competitive race which recognizes our local Hollister Heroes. You can track your own time, create your own 5K course and submit pictures to our Facebook page or Instagram. Don’t forget to use #HollisterVirtualRecreation! Every participant will receive a commemorative medal, t-shirt, and race bib. Join us, join the fun, by going the distance to promote Parks and Recreation month through community unity.

For more information and to register, please visit our website www.webtrac.hollister.ca.gov and feel free to share our Facebook event page and fliers (English and Spanish).

Thank you and stay safe!