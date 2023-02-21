Hollister High principal taking new role

Adrian Ramirez accepted the San Benito High School District’s newly-created Coordinator of Intervention position, starting in the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

Information from San Benito High School District’s newsletter:

Hollister High School Principal Adrian Ramirez announced that he has accepted the San Benito High School District’s newly-created Coordinator of Intervention position, starting in the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. In this role, recently approved by the District Board of Trustees, which formalized the appointment at its meeting on Feb. 14, Principal Ramirez will work collaboratively with multiple departments and programs to integrate student supports to address barriers to learning. He will also provide staff support and training related to health, counseling, or mental health services, access to school meal programs, before- and after-school programs, programs to address student trauma and social-emotional learning, and referral for support for family or student needs.

In a statement announcing his gratitude for the new opportunity next school year, Principal Ramirez, a Baler alumnus, said, “by no means has this been an easy decision for me, as the past nine years as principal of Hollister High School have been the most rewarding of my career. With that said, these past few years have brought upon new challenges in education that need us to evolve and be innovative in how we serve our students and families. My purpose and passion for serving in education have always been centered around supporting students who have been historically underserved and lack the access to resources that all students deserve. My transition into this new role will allow and challenge me to do just that; to evolve and remain centered in serving our students and families.”

Principal Ramirez thanked his family, including his wife, Tenille, and his two sons, Isaiah and Noah, “for their unwavering support and understanding. They have been on every minute of this ride with me and continue to motivate me to grow as a person.” He also expressed appreciation to the District Board of Trustees and Superintendent Dr. Shawn Tennenbaum for the opportunity to continue growing professionally within the District.

“I want to assure all of our staff members, students and families that while my role will be changing within the District, this is by no means a farewell statement,” Principal Ramirez stated. “It’s more of a time to pause and thank you all for your support and resilience, especially these past few years. I look forward to ensuring a successful transition and passing the torch to the next leader who steps up to be principal of Hollister High School.”

Superintendent Tennenbaum said that he is “extremely appreciative and grateful for the outstanding leadership, teamwork, and student-centered focus that Mr. Ramirez has displayed each and every day throughout his career at Hollister High School. Principal Ramirez has provided exemplary service not only to Hollister High School, but to the community he was raised in on a daily basis. His commitment each day as a student support manager, assistant principal, and in his current role as principal is without equal.”

The superintendent added that the level of care and compassion Principal Ramirez has brought to the school community “is a testament to his belief in the important role a school community plays in the lives of our next generations. It is due to this passion that I celebrate all that he has done and all that he will do in the next chapter of his educational career. Principal Ramirez embodies all of the qualities and characteristics necessary to succeed in any endeavor he may choose to pursue, including, but not limited to, serving as the San Benito High School District’s Coordinator of Intervention in the 2023-2024 school year.”

Principal Ramirez, the superintendent said, is a “caring, committed, and selfless leader” who will continue to serve the campus and community in his new role. “As Principal Ramirez embarks on the next step in his career, we celebrate all that he has accomplished and look forward to the amazing work he will continue to provide in his new leadership role. The District and Hollister High School are in great hands with leaders such as Principal Ramirez. I am confident that he will continue to exemplify all that we value and believe in.”