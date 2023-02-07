Hollister High receives $378K grant

Funds will go toward maintenance and upgrading the school’s HVAC system.

Hollister High School on the corner of Nash Road and Monterey Street. Photo by Jake Medina.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Alexis Castro Juarez

San Benito High School District was awarded a $378,000 grant from the California Energy Commission to maintain and upgrade its heating, ventilation and air conditioning units.

According to the Jan. 10 agenda packet, the California School Healthy Air, Plumbing, and Efficiency (CalSHAPE) Ventilation grant will be used for the following:

Assessment & maintenance: $205,000

Filters: $24,748

Carbon dioxide monitors: $85,800

Contingency costs: $63,110

Maintenance, Operations and Transportation Manager Kristy Bettencourt told BenitoLink the district does not yet have a schedule for performing the work.

“I will be working with the installation company on a schedule as soon as the assessment is complete,” Bettencourt said. She did not say when the district expects the assessment to be completed.

Bettencourt said the district will use the grant to assess 195 classrooms, install 330 filters and 143 carbon dioxide monitors. She added the district will also apply for a grant to CalShape for a project to address the district’s plumbing needs.

CalSHAPE provides grants to local educational agencies such as school districts, charter schools and regional occupational programs to fund the assessment, maintenance and repair of ventilation systems, installation of carbon dioxide monitors and replacement of non-compliant plumbing fixtures and appliances.

The BenitoLink Internship Program is a paid, skill-building program that prepares local youth for a professional career. This program is supported by Monterey Peninsula Foundation AT&T Golf Tour, United Way, Taylor Farms and the Emma Bowen Foundation.