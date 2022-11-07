Hollister High School hosts first Central Coast Trades Show

The event aims to inform students about career opportunities outside of college.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Eden De Alba

On Nov. 4, students from Hollister High School flooded the school’s multipurpose field parking lot to learn about potential career opportunities as part of the first ever Central Coast Trades Show.

The event featured 21 private companies and six unions, including Graniterock and Carpenters Union 405, who held tables to educate students about different industries and taught them how to enter the field.

The event was geared for students participating in the Career Technical Education (CTE) Pathway, but remained open for the whole school day for students interested in learning about the trades.

“It’s not about who we can hire for the company,” Blach Construction project engineer Molly Pryde said. “It’s about different industries coming together to expose students and give them opportunities to learn things they may not know about.”

Pryde taught about the management side of construction, showing off the Andy Hardin Stadium and CTE building, which Blach helped build.

“It’s important to let students know all the options they have after high school,” Assistant Principal Claire Grissom said as she walked through the area. “Some of these options include ones that do not require a four-year degree, and some pay even better.”

The Career Technical Education Pathway contains nine sectors and 13 pathways for students to choose from, which can range from woodshop to culinary classes. Each class is designed to provide students with hands-on activities that teach and introduce them to the different workforces which may not require a college degree. The program also contains different requirements for graduation, in which the school counselors assist students in creating resumes before graduating.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for students to talk to different companies so they can learn from people actually involved in the industries,” senior Ronan Reinhardt said.

Reinhardt added he was attracted to Cupertino Electric’s high pay and variety of projects.

Student Nick Herrera recalls attending the event.

“It was filled to the brim with students seeing all of the cranes and mingling with all of the companies,” Herrera said. “It really opened my eyes to a bunch of career opportunities, especially since it is my start to becoming an Electrician. It was awesome!”

The BenitoLink Internship Program is a paid, skill-building program that prepares local youth for a professional career. This program is supported by Monterey Peninsula Foundation AT&T Golf Tour, United Way, Taylor Farms and the Emma Bowen Foundation.