Hollister High School students take regional honors

Fifteen Hollister High’s Scarlet Regiment musicians claim a seat in competitive regional ensemble.

Photographed from Left to Right: (Row 1) Eduardo Rosas, Lauren Agredano, Sarah Stopper, Dylan Freitas, Music Director Joey Fortino; (Row 2) Taylor Madrid, Yuvia Padilla, Leeza Gatson, Sabrina Lim, Danika Perez; (Row 3) Mateo Dozal, Isaias Leon-Jimenez, Avery Cua, Jared Provencio, Brandon Gatson; (unpictured) Tristan Molina. Photo courtesy of Rancho Maze Band Boosters.

All of the following information was provided by Rancho Maze Band Boosters.

Rancho Maze Band Boosters congratulates CMEA Central Coast Section High School Honor Band musicians, Lauren Agredano, Avery Cua, Mateo Dozal, Dylan Freitas, Brandon Gatson, Leeza Gatson, Isaias Leon-Jimenez, Sabrina Lim, Taylor Madrid, Tristan Molina, Yuvia Padilla, Danika Perez, Jared Provencio, Eduardo Rosas, and Sarah Stopper! As representatives of Hollister High’s Scarlet Regiment and under the direction of Music Director, Joey Fortino, each of these proud Hollister highschoolers went through a rigorous audition process to claim their seat in this most prestigious musical ensemble.

Students were auditioned from areas encompassing Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and San Luis Obispo Counties. It is quite the honor to be selected from such a vast number of auditionees.

Arduous auditions and months of practice finally culminated the weekend of Feb 4 and 5, when students joined their fellow honorees from throughout California, for a final grand performance at Cabrillo College in Aptos.

A round of applause for our community’s honorees:

Lauren Agredano, Flute

Avery Cua, Alto Saxophone

Mateo Dozal, Percussion

Brandon Gatson, Tenor Saxophone

Leeza Gatson, Bass Clarinet

Isaias Leon-Jimenez, Trumpet

Sabrina Lim, Flute

Taylor Madrid, Oboe

Tristan Molina, Baritone

Yuvia Padilla, Trumpet

Danika Perez, Mallets

Jared Provencio, Baritone Saxophone

Eduardo Rosas, Tuba

Sarah Stopper, Alto Saxophone



Dylan Freitas, B Flat Clarinet, Concertmaster

The Scarlet Regiment is a school-based non-profit organization which both flourishes and heavily relies on support from community donations. Residents can help champion young students and support the music programs they love by making a donation – every dollar matters!

Baler Band Boosters, P.O. Box 373, Hollister, CA 95024, [email protected]

