Hollister Highway 25 roadwork to continue through Nov. 24

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Caltrans announced the travelers will encounter one-way traffic control along the 3.2 miles of roadway between the intersection of Highway 25 and Best Road / South Ridgemark Drive to the south, and the intersection of Highway 25 and Plaza Drive to the north next week.

It added that travelers can expect delays of up to 20 minutes. Message and directional signs will be in place to assist travelers.

The schedule for the week of Nov. 21 through Nov. 24 is as follows:

Nov. 21– 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 22 and Nov. 23- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 24– 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“The present focus of the work will be on removal of striping and application of a slurry seal,” the release said. “These operations may result in significant noise and vibration.”

Caltrans said all businesses along Highway 25 will remain open during the repaving project. Uninterrupted access to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital will also be maintained throughout the duration of this project.

Updates will be provided on the remaining schedule of work beyond next week as weather dictates and work progresses.