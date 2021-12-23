Hollister holds Christmas in the Park

Dunne Park hosts an ice rink and food vendors.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Leila Sadeghian

On the weekend of Dec. 17-19, Hollister Recreation hosted its first Christmas in the Park at Dunne Park. The event featured an ice rink, food vendors and decorations. Several families and children skated on the ice rink.

This is the second time that Hollister Recreation has rented out an ice rink from All Year Sports Galaxy. In 2019, the rink was located on Sixth Street. However, this year’s rink was much bigger and featured a canopy.

Seventh Street between West and Powell streets was blocked off to make room for the ice rink and food vendors.

“It’s great to see the community come together and it gives the kids something to do,” said Chad Bojorquez, a Hollister resident who brought his children to the ice rink.

Several other parents attending also said they would like the city to put on more community events throughout the year.

Parents were able to watch their children ice skate. Skate walkers were available to help the younger kids with their balance, and parents could get booties to walk on the ice and assist their children with skating.

