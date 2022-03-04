Hollister hosts first Youth Expo

Over 500 people attend the event showcasing activities for young people.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Leila Sadeghian

On Feb. 26, Hollister Downtown Association in partnership with the American Legion Post 69 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9242 held its first Youth Expo at the Veterans Memorial Building. The expo featured over 60 different local organizations reaching out to youth in the community.

Over 500 people took in the different booths during the three-hour event, according to the Hollister Downtown Association Chief Executive Officer Omar Rosa.

“We decided to hold this event today because we think that it’s important to showcase what our community has to offer. This is our first annual Youth Expo and we plan on doing it every year.” said Maria Spandri, Veterans of Foreign Wars building manager, whose office is located inside the Veterans Memorial Building.

Local youth activities included martial arts, karate, art classes, Pop Warner football and cheerleading, dance classes, police explorers, tutoring programs, gymnastics, scouting, horseback riding lessons, succulent planting, kickboxing, music lessons and high school clubs.

The event also included live performances from Ha’a Hula TeReva O Te Manu dance group and San Benito High School’s Velocity Dance Team.

Community member Maggie Enow who has children registered for Hollister Cowboys Football and Cheer said, “It is informative for the local community because many people are moving into Hollister and it’s important to be aware of what there is for families here to do.”

The BenitoLink Internship Program is a paid, skill-building program that prepares local youth for a professional career. This program is supported by Monterey Peninsula Foundation AT&T Golf Tour, United Way, Taylor Farms and the Emma Bowen Foundation.

Help us bring on more interns! As a local nonprofit news organization, BenitoLink needs community support to continue developing important local programs like our youth and Latinx intern training program. You can keep it going strong by going to our BenitoLink donation page.