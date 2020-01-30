Hollister Kmart closes Feb. 2

One of nine locations shutting down in California.

Customers on their way into the Hollister Kmart. Photo by Noe Magaña.

Sunday, Feb. 2 is the last day the Hollister Kmart will be open to the public, a store official said, adding that some employees will continue to clean up the building until it’s vacated on Feb. 14.

Transformco acquired retailers Sears and Kmart in February 2019 after they filed for bankruptcy. The announcement came in November that the Hollister Kmart was among nine locations closing in California.

Transformco Public Relations Director Larry Costello said the company will close 96 Kmart and Sears stores by February. The company will continue to operate 182 stores around the country.

“We will continue to evaluate our Sears and Kmart footprint, consistent with our overall retail and service strategy,” Costello said in a statement. He declined to comment on how many Hollister Kmart employees are affected.

In its final days, the Hollister store continues its closing sale with most of the remaining items being apparel.