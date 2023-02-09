Hollister man arrested for LA murder

Suspect is awaiting extradition.

Image of weapons seized in the suspect's home. Image from San Benito County Sheriff's video.

The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office announced a Hollister resident was arrested as a suspect in a murder that occurred in Los Angeles in August 2022.

Sgt. Breyon Canez said Joshue Lopez, 26, was arrested during a traffic stop Feb. 3 on Sunnyslope Road near Versailles Drive.

The news release on social media added the suspect was booked at the San Benito County Jail. Undersheriff Tom Keylon told BenitoLink the suspect is still in custody and waiting extradition to Los Angeles. He said there is no estimate on how long it’ll take for extradition.

The release said the Special Intelligence Unit, the FBI, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Parole, and Hollister Police Department served a search warrant at Lopez’s residence and seized several illegal firearms, and several magazines and ammunition.

Canez told BenitoLink the investigation is ongoing if the firearms are associated with the suspect.