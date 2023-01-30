Hollister man arrested on murder charges

Police say they found a 48-year-old Hispanic male suffering from multiple stab wounds on Jan. 28.

Hollister Police announced it arrested Hollister resident Jose Sotelo-Millan, 57, on murder charges Jan. 28. According to police, he allegedly stabbed a male victim several times. The victim’s name was not release by police pending next of kin notification.

The news release said officers were dispatched around 2 p.m. to a report of an assault on the 800 block of Line Street where they found a 48-year-old Hispanic male suffering from multiple stab wounds.

“Officers, along with Hollister Fire personnel and AMR paramedics made life saving efforts, but the victim died at the scene,” the release said.

It adds an initial investigation revealed there was an alternation between the victim and Sotelo-Millan.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and that anyone with information regarding this case may contact The Hollister Police Department at 831-636-4331. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.