Lea este articulo en español aquí.

Hollister voters will decide next November whether future Hollister mayors will serve a four-year or two-year term.

The Hollister City Council approved the ballot measure on Nov. 20, with Mayor Mia Casey abstaining. The mayoral term will be on the Nov. 5, 2024 election ballot.

Councilmember Rolan Resendiz supported the idea.

“Depending on who’s sitting here, I say it probably takes one to two years to get your bearings and to get a little bit of experience on how things work,” he said. “It’s not an effective model. If we’re up here for four years, then I think the mayor should have the same right and I really appreciate that it’s going to be decided by the people.”

On Oct. 2, Councilmember Dolores Morales asked staff to look into a potential ballot measure to increase the mayoral term.

In November 2022, Hollister voters approved Measure S, which set a limit of eight consecutive years for mayors and council members. The code does not prevent council members from running for mayor following their eight years, and vice versa. The measure states that there is a four-year “cooling off period” before elected officials can be elected to the same position.

Since 2012 the mayor has been elected by voters for a two-year term, per the city’s municipal code.

Morales supported the ballot measure, but wanted to see the next mayor—rather than the mayor elected in 2026—serve a four-year term, if voters pass the measure.

“If we push this out another two years, we’re going to miss a lot of funding opportunities,” Morales said. “I’d like to have some stability now so that we can move forward.”

Burns asked about the cost of putting the measure on the ballot.

The city will receive a cost estimate from the registrar of voters, but previous ballot measures cost the city about $20,000 each, City Clerk Jennifer Woodworth said.

Casey, who was elected November 2022 and whose term expires December 2024, said she felt like she “barely got here” and is already thinking about campaigning, but wants to focus on working for the city.

There was one public comment.

“I don’t necessarily think it’s a good idea because having two-year terms keeps things accountable—more accountable,” Doni Bee said. A four-year term would “decrease accountability,” she added.

