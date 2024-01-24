Information provided by Rancho Maze Band. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

Please join us in congratulating CMEA Central Coast Section Honor Band musicians, Desaray Azevedo, Dynah Blackmon, Emiliano Castaneda, Eduardo Cervantes, Caleb Giles, & Evalette Macdonald! As representatives of the Rancho Maze Band (RMB) and Hollister Youth Music Network (HYMN) and under the direction of Music Directors Adam Martinez and Susan Silviera, each of these proud Hollister middle schoolers went through a rigorous audition process to claim their seat in this most prestigious musical ensemble.

Students were auditioned from areas encompassing Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and San Luis Obispo counties. It is quite the honor to be selected from such a vast number of auditionees.

Arduous auditions and months of practice finally culminated this weekend when our students joined their fellow honorees, from throughout California, for a final grand performance at Cabrillo College in Aptos.

A round of applause for our community’s honorees:

Desaray Azevedo, AAA, Flute (HYMN)

Dynah Blackmon, Trumpet, Marguerite Maze Middle School (RMB)

Emiliano Castaneda, Rancho Santana, Bass Clarinet (HYMN)

Eduardo Cervantes, AAA, Alto Sax (HYMN)

Caleb Giles, Sunnyslope, Clarinet (HYMN)

Evalette Macdonald, HDLA, Trumpet (HYMN)

The Rancho Maze Band is a school-based non-profit organization which both flourishes and heavily relies on the support from thoughtful individuals like you!

If you would like to help us champion young students and support the music programs they love, please contact:

Rancho Maze Band Boosters, P.O. Box 623, Hollister, CA 95024-0623, www.RanchoMazeBand.com

Hollister Youth Music Network, 2690 Cienega Rd, Hollister, CA 95023, ssilveira@hesd.org