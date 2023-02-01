Hollister middle school students take regional honors

Nine students participate in prestigious musical ensemble.

Information provided by Rancho Maze Band Boosters

Please join us in congratulating CMEA Central Coast Section Honor Band musicians, Thomas Feci, Benny Gomez Jr., Shyloh Gonzalez, Jaxon Lopez, Matthias Morgan, Megan Phillips, Kayla Reames, and Charles Schilke! As representatives of the Rancho Maze Band (RMB) and Hollister Youth Music Network (HYMN), each of these proud Hollister middle schoolers went through a rigorous audition process to claim their seat in this most prestigious musical ensemble. Students were auditioned from areas encompassing Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and San Luis Obispo Counties. It is quite the honor to be selected from such a vast number of auditionees.

Arduous auditions and months of practice finally culminated the weekend of Jan. 21 when our students joined their fellow honorees, from throughout California, for a final grand performance at Cabrillo College in Aptos.

A round of applause for our community’s honorees:

Thomas Feci, Trumpet, Ladd Lane (HYMN)

Benny Gomez Jr., Tenor Saxophone, Marguerite Maze Middle School (RMB)

Shyloh Gonzalez, Bass Clarinet, Marguerite Maze Middle School (RMB)

Jaxon Lopez, Trombone, Accelerated Achievement Academy (HYMN)

Matthias Morgan, Alto Saxophone, Hollister Dual Language Academy (HYMN)

Megan Phillips, Trumpet, Marguerite Maze Middle School (RMB)

Kayla Reames, Clarinet, Rancho San Justo Middle School (RMB)

Charles Schilke, Tuba, Marguerite Maze Middle School (RMB)

The Rancho Maze Band and the Hollister Youth Music Network are school-based non-profit organizations which both flourish and heavily rely on the support from thoughtful individuals like you! If you would like to help us champion young students and support the music programs they love, please consider making a donation – every dollar matters!

Rancho Maze Band Boosters, P.O. Box 188, Hollister, CA 95024, [email protected]

Hollister Youth Music Network, 2690 Cienega Rd, Hollister, CA 95023, [email protected]