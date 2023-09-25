Information provided by Rancho Maze Band

Embracing our planet with every note, every beat, …local youth music students took a very unique approach in showing their love for Mother Earth. Uniting for their inaugural Recycling Drive, the talented musicians and color guard from Rancho-Maze Band and Hollister High’s Scarlet Regiment eagerly lent a helping hand to both the environment and their cherished music programs.

Students rolled up their sleeves and shared weeks of their time to go door to door, coordinate a drive-up drop-off station, sort, load, and recycle the community’s aluminum cans and plastic bottles. In the end, nearly 1000 pounds of recycled material was lovingly saved from the dump, and 100% of the proceeds went directly to these phenomenal music programs.

“It’s no surprise how supportive our community can be, and how beautifully these two music programs came together for one shared goal. Please keep your eyes peeled – we plan to do many more of these events and our students need your support!” said Baler Band Booster President, Delores Williamson.

Let’s all come together in a resounding applause to celebrate the incredible generosity of our community and the unwavering dedication of these environmentally-conscious music & colorguard students. Their harmonious efforts have not only enriched our community, but have also nurtured a deep love and respect for our precious planet.

The Rancho Maze Band Boosters and Baler Band Boosters are school-based non-profit organizations which both flourish and heavily rely on the support from thoughtful individuals like you! If you would like to help us champion young students and support the music programs they love, please contact:

Rancho Maze Band Boosters, P.O. Box 623, Hollister, CA 95024-0623, www.RanchoMazeBand.com

Baler Band Boosters, P.O. Box 373, Hollister, CA 95024-0373, BalerBandBoosters@gmail.com