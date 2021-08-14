Hollister native presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at NOSC Corpus Christi

Patricia Flock was awarded the medal for her professional achievement while serving as an assessor.

Information provided by Navy Office of Community Outreach

The Navy and Marine Office of Community Outreach announced Petty Officer First Class Patricia Flock, of Hollister, California, an Operations Specialist (OS) who is assigned to Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Portland, was presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by her executive officer, Commander Stephanie Simoni, at Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) in San Antonio, Texas.

OS1 Flock was awarded the medal for her professional achievement while serving as an assessor during the month of May 2021.

“Her tireless efforts and personal commitment led to the enlistment of highly future sailors into the United States Navy and was instrumental in assisting in meeting the requirements for the commanding officer,” the release stated.

NTAG San Antonio’s area of recruitment responsibility includes two Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOC) that manages more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas.