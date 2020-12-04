Hollister offers Winter Ready Grant to businesses

Grant to be given to businesses that operate outside so they can winterize facilities by allowing them to be reimbursed for heaters, propane, canopies, and other items necessary to continue to operate outdoors.

Patrons checking out the parklets on San Benito Street. Photo by John Chadwell.

Thanks to the contribution of CARES Act funding from the county of San Benito, the city of Hollister will be issuing a one-time program to businesses in the city limits that qualify to be reimbursed up to $1,500 for winterization items.

The grant is given to businesses that operate outside so they can winterize their facilities by allowing them to be reimbursed for heaters, propane, canopies, and other items necessary to continue to operate outdoors.

The city invites all outdoor dining venues within city limits to apply for the grant. Restaurants that have already purchased these items can submit receipts for reimbursement.

For more information and to obtain the Request for Reimbursement form, call (831) 636-4300 ext. 1010 or email daisy.caceres@hollister.ca.gov.