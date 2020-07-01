Hollister Police and Fire respond to hazardous material leak

Evacuations in affect around Haydon, Hawkins and Monterey streets.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department and the San Benito County Office of Emergency Services. The article was updated at 12:47 p.m. to include press release by the Office of Emergency.

Article will be updated as more information becomes available.

On July 1, 2020, Hollister Police issued two advisories to residents to stay away from the area of Haydon, Monterey and West streets due to a hazardous material leak.

The press releases stated the Hollister Police Department and the Hollister Fire Department were on the scene.

A second advisory stated evacuations to include Hawkins Street.

“Please stay away from the area,” the release stated. “Hazardous materials detected.”

An hour later, the San Benito County Office of Emergency Services announced it’s setting up an evacuation center at the Dunne Park Recreation Center located at West and Sixth streets.