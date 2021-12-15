Hollister Police Animal Care and Services has new operating hours

The agency also said it began taking in stray animals via its recently remodeled night kennels.

Information provided by Hollister Animal Care and Services

The Hollister Animal Care and Services announced it introduced new operating hours beginning Dec. 4.

Hollister Animal Care and Services’ hours every Wednesday are from 10 a.m.to 7 p.m. The shelter will also begin operating every first and third Saturday of the month from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., excluding major holidays.

Animal Services also said it resumed the intake of stray animals found within San Benito County from the shelter’s newly remodeled night kennels on Nov. 24.

“Hollister Animal Care and Services would like to remind the public that the after-hours kennels are under video surveillance at all times, and are designed to temporarily house live stray animals found within San Benito County when the shelter is closed,” the released said.

The release also cautioned that night kennels are not designed to hold deceased animals. It added that residents should not attempt to feed or pet stray animals housed temporarily within the night kennels, and to not place owned animals in the night kennels.

“Owned animals must be relinquished during shelter business hours, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” the release stated. Please exercise caution when placing a found stray animal into the night kennels. The kennels are self-locking and will not reopen.”

It went on to state that stray intake forms are available and are required to be filled out by the finder of the found stray animal prior to placing the animal in the night kennels.

Animal Care and Services staff will be available to assist the public with adopting available shelter animals, impound found stray animals, and reunite found animals with their owners.

Anyone with additional questions regarding night kennel operations is asked to call 636-4320.