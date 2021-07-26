Hollister Police Animal Care and Services investigate animal cruelty case

HPD says the driver was seen releasing kittens onto the shoulder of the road from a moving vehicle.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department

In a recent release, the Hollister Police Department said that on June 26 officers were dispatched to the area of Highway 25 and Union Road for an animal detail. Officers contacted the reporting party who witnessed a driver of a white Ford Explorer release three kittens from the moving vehicle onto the shoulder of the road.

Hollister Police Officers obtained statements and additional information regarding this case, which was later referred to Animal Control at Hollister Police Animal Care and Services for follow up. According to the release, a thorough investigation was conducted by Animal Control Officers and the case is being forwarded to the San Benito County District Attorney’s office for review.

“As with all pending cases we do not comment or provide any specific details to the public,” the release stated.

It also stated that malicious and intentional killing of an animal can be charged as a felony. A conviction for felony animal abuse is punishable in state prison for up to three years. Animal Care and Services would also like to remind the public that if you can no longer care for an animal, they may be surrendered to the Hollister Animal Shelter located at 1331 South Street, Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Animal Control at (831) 636-4320.