Hollister Police Animal Care and Services investigating abandoned animal case

The dog was euthanized following veterinary recommendation.

Information provided by Hollister Police Animal Care and Services

Hollister Police Animal Care Services announced it discovered on Sept. 19 around 6:17 a.m. an injured Chihuahua-type dog that was left in the animal shelter after-hours kennels. The release said the dog was immediately transported to a local veterinarian for treatment.

“Upon investigation, it was discovered that the dog had been potentially abandoned,” the release said. “Due to the condition of the animal and under veterinary recommendation, it was euthanized.”

Hollister Animal Care and Services said it is investigating why this dog was left in the after-hours kennels and permitted to suffer throughout the night without proper medical care. It added anyone permitting an animal to be in any building, enclosure, lane, street, square, or lot of any city, county, or judicial district without proper care and attention is guilty of a misdemeanor.

“The Hollister Animal Shelter would like to remind the public that it is unlawful to abandon an owned animal at the shelter as it violates PC 597s(a),” the release said. “If you would like to surrender an animal, you can do so during business hours within your corresponding county’s animal care facility.

The Hollister Animal Shelter would also like to remind the public that it is unlawful to permit an animal to go without care as it violates PC 597.1(a).”

The release said stray intake forms are available and are required to be filled out by the finder of a found stray animal found within San Benito County prior to placing the animal in the night kennels.

If you are a San Benito County resident with any questions regarding surrendering an animal, please contact the Hollister Animal Shelter at 831-636-4320.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Animal Control at Hollister Police Animal Care and Services at 831-636-4320. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME.