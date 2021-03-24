Hollister Police Animal Care and Services temporarily suspends night kennel operations

Residents wishing to turn in found/stray animals to the shelter can do so during normal business hours.

Information provided by Hollister Police Animal Care and Services.

Due to limited staffing, Hollister Police Animal Care and Services will temporarily suspend the nighttime intake of stray animals from the shelter after-hours kennels. The night kennels will remain locked starting March 24.

A recent release noted that residents wishing to turn in a found/stray animal to the shelter may do so during business hours, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hollister Animal Care and Services remains available after hours for injured animals, and any other animal related emergencies. Call 911 and the appropriate agency will respond.

Anyone with questions regarding this temporary change in operations is asked to call (831) 636-4320.