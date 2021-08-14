Hollister Police arrest attempted murder suspect

A family dispute allegedly turned violent.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department

In a release on Aug. 13, Hollister Police said they have arrested Jose Salazar Jr (25) for the alleged attempted murder of a family member.

According to police, on Aug. 12 around 10:38 a.m. officers received a call of a disturbance in a home on the 400 block of Starling Lane. The verbal argument quickly turned physical and the reporting party advised there was a knife involved in the altercation.

The release states the police responded to the area and they were advised the suspect had left the home and was last seen walking southbound on Raven Street. The reporting party advised the suspect had stabbed the other adult family members and he may still be armed with a knife.

Officers located a person matching the description of the suspect near the intersection of San Benito Street and North Street. Not knowing if the suspect was armed, the officers conducted a high-risk pedestrian stop. Police say the suspect, identified as Jose Salazar Jr., was detained without incident and found to be still in possession of a knife.

During the course of the investigation, Officers located two adult victims in the home who sustained stabbing or slashing injuries allegedly by the suspect. One of the victims was taken by air ambulance to a nearby trauma hospital. The victims were last reported in good condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Jose Salazar Jr. was transported to the San Benito County Jail where he was booked for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. His bail is listed in excess of $500,000.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer David Anderson at the Hollister Police Department at 831-636-4330. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.