Hollister police arrest burglary suspect

Suspect found to be in possession of property linked to earlier burglaries.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department

In a press release on Aug. 28, the Hollister Police Department announced it has arrested a suspect for a string of commercial burglaries that occurred between Aug. 22 and 28.

On Aug. 28, at 9:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Gateway Drive regarding a subject trespassing on the property. Officers made contact with Alfonso Cruz (35) of Gilroy. Officers noticed Cruz was in possession of and was trying to hide possible stolen property, according to the press release.

Officers conducted a thorough investigation that linked the property in Cruz’s possession to a burglary that occurred last night on the 600 block of San Felipe Road.

Officers continued their investigation and were able to identify Cruz as the suspect from a burglary at Isabella’s Hair Salon and Novias la Princesa, which are two businesses located on the 300 block of San Benito Street, that occurred last week.

Cruz was charged with multiple felony counts including vandalizing a car at Greenwood Chevrolet and is currently being held at the San Benito County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer Robledo at 831-638-4331. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.