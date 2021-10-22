Hollister police arrest juvenile following a high speed chase

Police said the suspect took the parent's vehicle without permission.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department



The Hollister Police Department announced it arrested a 14-year-old male following a high speed pursuit throughout San Benito County. The juvenile was booked at Juvenile Hall on charges including felony evading. The case will be reviewed by San Benito County Juvenile Probation.

Police said that around midnight on Oct. 18 Officer Ramon Campos attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Fourth Street and Rajkovich Way for driving without headlights. Campos then engaged in a high-speed pursuit after the driver of the vehicle fled the area.

“The pursuit lasted approximately 25 minutes and covered 34 miles of roadway throughout San Benito County,” the release stated. “The suspect traveled at high rates of speed to San Juan Bautista and back to Hollister.”

Police said Hollister turned the pursuit over to the Sheriff’s Office when the driver left the city limits but continued trailing the pursuit to its termination point on Santa Ana Road in Hollister. HPD also stated it terminated the pursuit for public safety reasons.

Upon a follow-up at the address of the registered owner, officers learned that the 14-year-old male was the son of the registered owner and had taken the vehicle without permission. The juvenile was later located on a residential court off of Santa Ana Road with the keys to the suspected vehicle in hand.

“The police department would like to thank the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with the safe resolution of this incident,” the release states.

