Hollister Police arrest man for multiple accounts of vandalism and threats

Ernesto Alonso Ayala Flores has been arrested four times in four days, according to police.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department

The Hollister Police Department announced it arrested a local man for vandalizing multiple vehicles with a knife and threatening to kill his neighbors. Ernesto Alonso Ayala Flores, 32, was charged with exhibiting a deadly weapon at a peace officer, criminal threats, two counts of felony vandalism, one count of misdemeanor vandalism, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to HPD, on June 6, at about 1:50 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Western Court for a report of a man who was waiving a knife stating he was going to “kill someone.” The man had reportedly had vandalized multiple vehicles and other property with a knife.

Shortly after arriving, officers located a man who matched the description provided by witnesses. Ayala Flores was still armed with the knife as he walked toward a residence. Officers negotiated with Ayala Flores attempting to deescalate the situation and gain his compliance, according to HPD. Ultimately, Ayala Flores complied and was taken into custody.

During the investigation, officers discovered Ayala Flores was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Hollister police officers were familiar with Ayala Flores since this was his fourth time being arrested in four days for a series of crimes around the City of Hollister, according to HPD.

Due to the recent arrests, officers requested his bail amount increased to $200,000. The increased bail amount was granted by a local judge.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is requested to contact Officer Campos at 831-636-4330. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.