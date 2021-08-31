Hollister Police arrest man for warrants, weapon and drug paraphernalia

The information from this report was provided by the Hollister Police Department.

The Hollister Police Department arrested an out-of-county man for three Santa Clara County warrants, possession of brass knuckles and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On August 29, 2021, at about 1:42 P.M., Hollister Police Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Eldene Drive for a report of a man who was allegedly tampering with vehicles. The man had reportedly been attempting to gain entry into multiple vehicles.

Residents in the area called 911. The suspect attempted to escape by jumping over fences and running through back yards.

Dwight Andrew Cameron (56). He was detained without incident. A records check of Cameron’s identity revealed he had two felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant for his arrest. One of Cameron’s felony warrants was for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Officers located brass knuckles and a methamphetamine glass pipe in Cameron’s possession.

Cameron was booked into the San Benito County jail for felony possession of brass knuckles, possession of drug paraphernalia and the three outstanding warrants out of Santa Clara County.

The Police Department said it “would like to thank those residents that called police to report the suspicious behavior. It is another example of police and residents partnering to make Hollister a safer place to live.”

The Hollister Police Department news release reminds readers that “anyone with information regarding this investigation is requested to contact Sergeant Weiss at 831-636-4330. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.”