Hollister police arrest man in attempted murder case

Information provided by Hollister Police Department

The Hollister Police Department announced that it arrested Cesar Montes-Gonzalez, 33, in connection of an attempted murder of a 30-year-old male.

According to police, on Sept. 21, around 2:50 p.m. officers received a call of shots fired in the area of the 1200 block of Fourth Street. Witnesses of the shooting described the driver of one car shooting into another car while stopped at the intersection with Miller Road. A dark colored suspect vehicle was seen fleeing the area after the shooting. Witnesses also advised that the victim who was shot while in his vehicle initially pulled over to the shoulder of the road, but then quickly drove eastbound on Fourth Street.

A short time later, officers were informed the gunshot victim had arrived at Hazel Hawkins Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officers and detectives began investigating the incident and contacted several witnesses. Officers were also able to access a nearby surveillance camera that depicted the alleged shooter and his vehicle.

According to police, detectives recognized the alleged shooter from a previous case and they developed vehicle information to the car he was driving during the shooting. Police issued a B.O.L.O. (be on the lookout) announcement along with a photograph of the suspect and images of the vehicle he was driving was shared within the police department.

Overnight Officer Rudolfs was on patrol when he located the suspect vehicle in the early morning hours and maintained surveillance on the car located on the 400 block of Madrone Drive. Early in the morning detectives arrived to take over the surveillance pending a search warrant and possible SWAT call out for the execution of a search warrant.

At about 7:45 a.m., detectives spotted the suspect, Montes-Gonzalez, in front of the home. They observed him outside washing his car in the front lawn area. A plan was put in place and the patrol team quickly arrived to arrest the suspect. Police say Cesar Montes-Gonzalez ran into the home as soon as he noticed the police arriving and ignored calls to stop. Officers gave chase and after kicking the front door, they were able to take Cesar into custody inside the home.

The release states a search warrant was executed for Montes-Gonzalez’s bedroom and police found additional evidence connecting the suspect to the shooting; including the suspected firearm used in the crime. Montes was booked into the San Benito County Jail on the charges of attempted murder, felon in possession of a loaded firearm, criminal street gang member in possession of a loaded firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and parole violation. Cesar Montes-Gonzalez is currently on early release parole.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Torres at the Hollister Police Department at 831-638-4116. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.