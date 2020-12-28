Hollister Police arrest man with concealed firearm

Suspect charged with felony possession of a concealed handgun, public intoxication, and violation of a served criminal protective order.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department

In a Dec. 27 news release, the Hollister Police Department said that on Dec. 24 officers arrested a suspect for carrying a concealed firearm and public intoxication.

The release said that at 11:25 p.m. that day, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Nora Drive in response to a person down. Dispatch advised that there was a male laying in the middle of the street.

Sergeant Leland and Officer Garcia responded to the area and located the male, who was later identified as George Anthony Beltran, laying in the roadway. Beltran was initially unresponsive when Sergeant Leland attempted to speak with him but eventually became responsive. Members of the Hollister Fire Department attempted to give medical aid to Beltran, but he declined any medical assistance.

During the investigation, Officer Garcia determined that Beltran was heavily intoxicated and unable to care for himself. Officer Garcia placed Beltran under arrest for public intoxication. During a search of his property, Officer Garcia located an unregistered handgun and two magazines inside of Beltran’s purse.

Beltran was charged with felony possession of a concealed handgun, public intoxication and violation of a served criminal protective order. Beltran was transported and booked at the San Benito County Jail for the above listed charges.

The police asked that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact Officer Garcia at 831-638-4331. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.