Hollister police arrest suspect following pursuit

Information provided by Hollister Police Department

The Hollister Police Department said it arrested a Hollister man after a vehicle pursuit on Jan. 25.

The police said that Officer Julio Martinez was working patrol when he saw a vehicle driving recklessly near Meridian Street close to the intersection of Highway 25, crossing into oncoming traffic while traveling westbound on Meridian Street, and then turned in front of westbound traffic to turn north on Highway 25.

Police said Martinez recognized the driver as Daniel Perez, 24, who had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The release said Martinez attempted to pull the vehicle over around Highway 25 north of Meridian Street but that Perez did not stop and led the police on a short chase.

“Perez almost lost control of his vehicle around SR-25 at Santa Ana Rd,” the release said. “That maneuver caused Perez to have mechanical difficulties leading to a collision with a curb at Falconi Way and Harbor Ct. Perez was taken into custody without incident.”

Police said after searching the vehicle, Perez was charged with drug sales and drug paraphernalia offenses. In addition, Perez had seven outstanding warrants for his arrest with charges including possession of a concealed and loaded firearm, possession of a gun by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon in public, a Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) violation warrant, and a prior pursuit. Perez is being held at the San Benito County Jail with a bail amount set at $110,001.

