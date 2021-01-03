Hollister police arrest vehicle collision homicide suspect

Hollister Police Department states the downtown camera network was "instrumental" in the investigation.

Hollister Police arrested Jan. 1 a suspect for the homicide which occurred on December 30, 2020.

On Dec. 30 at 9:40 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to the 400 block of Seventh Street in Hollister for a report of a vehicle collision.

Hollister Police report said, “Officers arrived and located the vehicle in Browns Alley between Seventh and Sixth Street. Officers located Christopher Jacobs (32 of Hollister) inside his 2014 White Mercedes Benz sedan with a severe chest injury.”

“Lifesaving efforts were made, and medical personnel transported Jacobs to Hazel Hawkins Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. After further investigation, it was determined Jacobs’ chest injury appeared to be a stab wound and investigators did not believe it occurred as a result of the vehicle collision.”

Hollister Patrol Officers and Police Detectives, T. Torres and Melgoza, followed leads and tips provided by the community. Their investigation led them to a person who was observed on the city’s downtown camera network and appeared to be involved in an altercation with Jacobs.

The Hollister Police Department news release pointed out that Hollister’s “downtown camera network was instrumental in this investigation.” On Jan.1, law enforcement personnel identified the alleged suspect and conducted surveillance on his last known address. The report said officers followed a vehicle from the home and the vehicle led them to locate the suspect in the area of Airline Highway and Plaza Drive. “Manuel Campa (22 of Hollister) was arrested and booked for Murder (187 PC) and parole violation hold (3056 PC). He is being held on $1,000,000 bail for the homicide but cannot bail out due to the parole hold,” the news release said.

“The Hollister Police Department would like to thank our officers and detectives as well as everyone who assisted including the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office, UNET, DOJ Bureau of Forensic Services Team, San Benito Probation Department, Sacramento Parole Division, the Hollister community, and Jacob’s family for their assistance in the investigation,” the release said.

The department also stated their “sincerest condolences to Christopher Jacob’s family and friends.”

Hollister Police reminded readers, “Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Hollister Police Department at 636-4331. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip Hotline at 800-87-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.”