Hollister Police Department arrests fugitive wanted for several warrants

Information provided by Hollister Police Department

The Hollister Police Department announced it has arrested Daniel Lopez (35) on multiple violations including parole violation, assaulting a police officer and drug charges.

According to the release on Aug.t 25, at about 1:25 p.m. the California Parolee Fugitive Recovery Task Force was in Hollister tracking a fugitive. A United States Marshall assigned to the team contacted the police department for assistance when they noticed the fugitive, Daniel Lopez, arrive at a home they were surveilling.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Valleyview Road and coordinated with the task force agents to conduct a surround and callout. Hollister officers and two San Benito County deputies set a perimeter around the residence as the Task Force Agent called out to Lopez to exit the residence and surrender.

According to police, after several minutes, officers observed Lopez breaking through the garage roof of the home from the attic and climbed onto the roof and running south but realized he was surrounded by officers. He then ran from the south end to the north end of the roof and jumped over the fence through trees and landed in the back yard of the neighboring property.

The release continues to say the officers gave chase and located Lopez near Sunnyslope Road where he resisted arrest and was taken into custody after a short struggle and the use of a Taser.

Lopez was medically cleared and eventually booked at the San Benito County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges including resisting arrest, battery on an officer and several parole violation warrants; including parolee with a gun.

The Hollister Police Department would like to thank law enforcement partners and especially the California Parolee Fugitive Recovery Task Force for helping to keep our community safe.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any fugitive parolee on the run, please call the Hollister Police Department at 831-636-4330. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at 800-78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.