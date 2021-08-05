Hollister Police Department arrests two men on burglary charges

According to police, the two men are connected to vehicle burglaries on Aug. 1 and 3.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department

The Hollister Police Department announced it arrested two men for allegedly breaking into cars.

According to police at about 12:55 a.m. on Aug. 3 two men were seen attempting to break into a vehicle near the 300 block of Third Street. The owner of the car scared off the two men by activating the panic button on her car. The victim then noticed a police officer nearby and notified the officer, Jose Ornelas, of the attempted break in. Officer Ornelas responded and tracked down two suspects in the area of Monterey Street and Briggs Alley. Jimmy Santos Delarosa, 20, from Hollister and Luke Garcia ,18, from Modesto, were detained.

During the course of the investigation Delarosa and Garcia were both identified as the persons involved in the attempted break in. according police. While they were being contacted, another call was received of a vehicle burglary on North Sally Street. That incident had occurred minutes before the officer was flagged down on Third Street. The reporting party on North Sally reported suspects, matching the descriptions of Delarosa and Garcia had broken a window of a parked car and ransacked the property inside. They were last seen running in the direction of Third Street.

Delarosa and Garcia were subsequently arrested. Delarosa was booked on burglary, conspiracy, loitering, possession of burglary tools and tampering with a vehicle. Garcia was booked on the charges of burglary, conspiracy, loitering, possession of burglary tools, tampering with a vehicle and carrying a switchblade knife.

According to police, further investigation revealed evidence possibly connecting Delarosa and Garcia to about 10 similar auto burglaries that occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 1 in Hollister. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Officer Jose Ornelas at the Hollister Police Department at 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip hotline at 800-78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.