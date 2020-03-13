Hollister Police Department investigating assault of a minor

Police said the victim’s condition was listed as critical as of March 12.

Information provided by the Hollister Police Department.

The Hollister Police Department is actively investigating an assault that occurred on March 11.

According to a recent release, shortly before 7 p.m., Hollister police officers responded with paramedics and Hollister Fire personnel to the area of Vista Hill Park for the report of an assault victim that was located by a passerby.

When officers arrived, they located a 16-year-old male who had suffered traumatic injuries and was in and out of consciousness. Officers rendered medical aid until the arrival of paramedics, who determined the victim would need to be air lifted to a nearby trauma center. The victim’s condition was listed as critical as of March 12.

Officers canvassed the area for evidence and witnesses and located additional involved parties. According to the release, the investigation revealed the victim may have been beaten by a group described as possible gang members. The witnesses that were located described the victim was repeatedly struck and kicked by a group of approximately 10-15 other young men. The suspects fled prior to the arrival of the police, and their identities are not known at this time. Police said witnesses described them as wearing mostly red clothing.

The investigation has revealed there were other individuals at the park at the time of the attack and investigators are following up to contact any additional witnesses that can identify the assailants. The Hollister Police Department requests anyone with information on the identity of the suspects to please come forward and speak with investigators.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is requested to contact The Hollister Police Department at (831) 636-4330. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.