Hollister Police Department investigating daytime shooting

Officers dispatched to the area of San Lorenzo Drive for a report of several gunshots fired by multiple suspects.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department

The Hollister Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on the west side of Hollister.

According to a recent release, on Oct. 15 around 11 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of San Lorenzo Drive for a report of several gunshots being fired by multiple suspects. Officers arrived and determined the suspects in the shooting had already fled the area.

Witnesses reported a white Chrysler 300 vehicle with black wheels and tinted windows drove in the area from Fourth Street and entered the parking lot that is adjacent to the south cul-de-sac end of San Lorenzo Drive. Two suspects exited the vehicle and began shooting toward someone who was on San Lorenzo Drive. Witnesses advised the person on San Lorenzo Drive returned fire with his own firearm.

Police said the investigation has not revealed any indication anyone was shot or injured during the exchange of gunfire. Officers searched the area and attempted contact at every home as a welfare check and to attempt to locate any additional witnesses to the shooting. Several homes and vehicles were damaged by the gunfire.

Officers were able to obtain surveillance video that captured some of the incident and the video is being analyzed by detectives.

According to the release, the suspects in the white Chrysler 300 are described as Hispanic males. One was wearing a tan hoodie sweater and blue jeans and the other was wearing a dark colored hoodie sweater. Both suspects were wearing the hoods over their heads. The other shooter was described as a young Hispanic male adult. Officers believe this incident is indicative of a gang crime.

Police are asking anyone with any information on this shooting to call the Hollister Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Hollister Police Department Investigation Bureau at 831-638-4331. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.